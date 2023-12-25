Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem

 
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Harry has just been reduced to being a migraine-inducing problem.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she bashed the couple’s failings which ended up causing a “stratospheric global slam dunk” in stock prices.

Starting off the piece Ms Elser wrote, “In Harry and Meghan’s defence, their Netflix offering was clearly a stratospheric global slam dunk for a beleaguered company whose stock price has tumbled faster than a hens party glugging jugs of Aperol Spritzes at lunchtime.” (sic)

At this point the only thing the couple has successfully managed to do is, prove “that they are sensational hires for a company hungry for a huge injection of publicity and a migraine-inducing problem for their bean counters left to juggle profit and loss statements.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also doubled down and said, “What these book and TV numbers reflect is the Sussexes’ content’s lack of staying power.”

