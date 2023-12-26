 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton announced the birth of his first baby boy with wife Alizée on October 27

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton got emotional on Christmas Day as he shared a social post featuring his dear dog Ella, who passed away earlier this year.

James Christmas post also features his newborn son Inigo, who was born in October.

Taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared stunning photos of Ella and Inigo and wrote, “The angle on our tree watching over us.

“My first Christmas in 16 years without Ella but our first with Inigo” followed by a heart emoji.

“Happy Christmas from my family to yours,” Kate Middleton’s younger brother further writes.

James Middleton had announced the birth of his first baby boy with wife Alizée on October 27.

James said, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

