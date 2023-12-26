King Charles extends olive branch to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day

Experts think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have attended the royal Christmas Day celebrations

Experts think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have attended the royal Christmas Day celebrations

Royal experts have speculated King Charles extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting Sarah Ferguson to the traditional royal Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Not seen there for over 30 years, Fergie's inclusion appeared to send a message about the importance of family.

In a post on social media platform Royal News Network, expert Brittany said Charles recognizes the value of keeping families together during the holidays, despite any divisions.

She wrote, "Though obviously controversial, I think it’s good that Fergie was able to attend. I also think it’s sad that divorced families are separated during the holidays by all the seemingly required activities at Sandringham.

She added: "It also proves that if Harry and Meghan truly wanted to, they could attend as well."

Fergie attended the service accompanied by her ex-husband Prince Andrew and other royals. While controversial in the past due to personal issues, her presence reinforces the view that Charles is open to reconciling ostracized family members back into the fold.

Following the event, Fergie took to social media to share her delight at enjoying time with loved ones on Christmas Day and sending seasonal greetings to followers.