Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: 'Forgive me'

Facing multiple accusations of antisemitism, Kanye West shared a public apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew.



Taking to Instagram, the controversial rapstar posted, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any “unintended outburst” caused by my words, or actions.”

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the 46-year-old continued.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding.”



Ye added, “Yes I am committed to correction in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and promote unity.”

Under his comment section, however, some fans casted doubt on the sincerity of his apology.

"He's speaking in Yewish," one user sarcastically wrote.

Another added, "I just translated it, he's dropping vultures friday."

The apology comes after Kanye went on an anti-Semitic outburst last week at his upcoming album's launch event at a Las Vegas hotel saying, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world, who’s going to make the hospitals, though?"

Unsurprisingly, it was not the first time Kanye apologized for his anti-Semitic rants.

Last October, the Donda hitmaker stoked one of his wildest controversies when he posted, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

It triggered a flood of strong reactions that prompted the Chicago rapper to apologize to those he caused pain from his remarks.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused,” Kanye said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He shared, “I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.