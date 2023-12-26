 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: 'Forgive me'

Kanye West finally shares an apology note to the Jewish community after his unhinged anti-Semitic rants

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: Forgive me
Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: 'Forgive me'

Facing multiple accusations of antisemitism, Kanye West shared a public apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial rapstar posted, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any “unintended outburst” caused by my words, or actions.”

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the 46-year-old continued. 

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding.”

Ye added, “Yes I am committed to correction in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and promote unity.”

Under his comment section, however, some fans casted doubt on the sincerity of his apology.

"He's speaking in Yewish," one user sarcastically wrote.

Another added, "I just translated it, he's dropping vultures friday."

Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: Forgive me

The apology comes after Kanye went on an anti-Semitic outburst last week at his upcoming album's launch event at a Las Vegas hotel saying, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world, who’s going to make the hospitals, though?"

Unsurprisingly, it was not the first time Kanye apologized for his anti-Semitic rants.

Last October, the Donda hitmaker stoked one of his wildest controversies when he posted, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

It triggered a flood of strong reactions that prompted the Chicago rapper to apologize to those he caused pain from his remarks.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused,” Kanye said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He shared, “I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral video
Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral
Kanye West ‘pulling a prank' on Jews with apology note over anti-Semitic remarks?
Kanye West ‘pulling a prank' on Jews with apology note over anti-Semitic remarks?
King Charles' Christmas message 'undermines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles' Christmas message 'undermines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day? video
King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day?
Morgan Freeman living on borrowed time: 'He's in a lot of pain' video
Morgan Freeman living on borrowed time: 'He's in a lot of pain'
Kanye West making sure his voice is never censored again with major move video
Kanye West making sure his voice is never censored again with major move
Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post on Christmas
Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day
Tom Cruise going to great lengths to impress his new flame Elsina Khayrova video
Tom Cruise going to great lengths to impress his new flame Elsina Khayrova