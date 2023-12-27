Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's recent game with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s parents Scott and Andrea Swift were recently seen chit-chatting with Travis Kelce’s dad Ed Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs’ recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders.



The picture comes after the 34 year-old singer spent her Christmas cheering on her NFL boyfriend.

The moment was shared by a Chiefs fan where Taylor, Andrea, Scott and Ed can be seen engaged in a conversation.

Sitting inside the player’s suite, the football dad sported an 87 jersey and sat with his back towards the camera. Meanwhile, Taylor’s parents looked immersed in the conversation as the Anti-Hero hitmaker sipped on her drink.

Travis’ beloved mom Donna Kelce couldn’t make it to the game as she was busy attending her other footballer son Jason Kelce’s game, who plays for Philadelphia Eagles, on Christmas Day.

Ed told the PEOPLE after meeting her for the first time at Kansas City Chiefs game on October 12 that she’s “very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman” whose intelligence “comes through right away.”



According to Page Six, this is the first public meetup between the couple’s parents.

Previously, the parents were supposed to meet up at a game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles but Taylor had to reschedule after postponing a concert due to a fan's death in Brazil.