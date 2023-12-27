Prince Harry has not spent any Christmas with the Royal family since stepping down as senior working royal in 2020

Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?

Prince Harry reportedly misses spending Christmas with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, despite feud.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, celebrated this year’s Christmas in the U.S. far away from his family, however, a royal expert believed “he truly misses his family.”

"I think that there are elements to Prince Harry; I do think he truly misses his family," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

But the expert said Harry would not end his rift with William or Charles, claiming, "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the U.K. to patch things up."

Speaking of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, she said, "She would like to utilize the platform that they gave her to monetize this fame or infamy.

"I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial."