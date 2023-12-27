Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their fifth consecutive Christmas away from King Charles and the Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s feud with royal family won’t end in 2024?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feud with royal family ‘will sadly continue’ into next year, a royal expert believes.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Ingrid Seward said she believes the rift "will sadly continue" into next year.

Also Read: Prince Harry fails to 'crush monarchy' to pieces



The royal expert claims, "Harry's been very clear that he doesn't want to come to the UK unless he has the kind of protection he expects.

"Most of his court cases are ongoing, but in particular with the Home Office, he's really put his foot down on this."

Speaking about possible reconciliation between King Charles and California-based royals, Seward said, "Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down.”

She further said, Meghan and Harry need King Charles and his blessing far more than the King needs them, “sadly, so I feel we will be seeing them.”

Read More: King Charles, Prince William's possible future conflict laid bare

"We'll certainly be seeing Harry, because he's got to reappear for some court cases."

Ingrid Seward’s remarks came as Harry and Meghan spent their fifth consecutive Christmas away from the Royal Family.