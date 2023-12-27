Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a difficult year ahead, claims an astrologer

Meghan Markle will be putting her marriage to Prince Harry to risk as the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly looking forward to make an acting return.



According to an astrologer, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will have a harder year ahead and it could either because of a business deal goes south or because of his marriage to Meghan.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Susan Miller, made predictions about how the coming year would be for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I think [Harry] is going to miss London, and I don’t know how they’re going to figure that out. I think it’s great when the kids are little, because, of course, they need places to play, and just be kids, and they’re gonna have the privacy there,” the astrologer said.

She added, “But Meghan wants to go back to acting…I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it’s going to go. I think she will go back to work.”

“I also think they may need a constant supply of money because they’ve sort of told all the family secrets, they don’t have any more to tell. I think we all know too much…It’s an odd situation.”