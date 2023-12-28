Miley Cyrus confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando in April 2022

Miley Cyrus not in rush to settle down with Maxx Morando after Liam Hemsworth divorce

Miley Cyrus is reportedly looking forward to a happy and healthy future with Maxx Morando after failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth but does not want to settle down yet again.



As per Us Weekly, the Flowers hitmaker is still learning from mistakes she made during her past relationship while planning future with the musician.

A tipster close to the singer told the publication said, “Miley could see a healthy, positive and fruitful life with Maxx.”

They added, “She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him.”

The insider noted that while the lovebirds are “doing great,” Cyrus does not want to rush into settling down with Morando.

“Miley is very much in love,” the source shared before adding that the singer is open to tying the knot again despite very public marriage and divorce from Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Morandoo were first spotted in public in December 2021 during Cyrus' New Year’s Eve Party. They confirmed their relationship in April 2022 after they were seen packed on PDA out in West Hollywood.