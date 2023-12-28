 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture

Meghan Markle ‘trying to have the last laugh’ as she eyes career change, claims expert

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle is taking advantage of all the media attention she is getting by turning it into “free press” for her upcoming venture.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, raised eyebrows after she participated in an Instagram reel promoting Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand in which she has financial interests, as an extra.

The former actor made a playful appearance without uttering any words in the advertisement. Instead, she humorously engaged in activities, playfully running around in the background.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions

Speaking on the matter, Kinsey Schofield told GB News, “She is trying to turn all of this media attention into free press for her coffee company.”

“She’s trying to look more likeable and silly and she’s looking like somebody who is trying to be an intern while wearing $400 (£312) sunglasses,” the expert added.

"She’s having a tough year and I think that what you saw in the ad was Meghan the influencer. What else is she capable of doing at this point?

“I think this is Meghan trying to have the last laugh."

'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation video
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' ruined 'The View' host holiday
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' ruined 'The View' host holiday
Princess Charlene attempted to ‘slip away' from her wedding to Prince Albert?
Princess Charlene attempted to ‘slip away' from her wedding to Prince Albert?
Kanye West called to 'walk the talk' after apology in Hebrew video
Kanye West called to 'walk the talk' after apology in Hebrew
Tom Brady still together with Irina Shayk: ‘They never broke up!' video
Tom Brady still together with Irina Shayk: ‘They never broke up!'
Miley Cyrus not in rush to settle down with Maxx Morando after Liam Hemsworth divorce
Miley Cyrus not in rush to settle down with Maxx Morando after Liam Hemsworth divorce