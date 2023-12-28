Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture

Meghan Markle ‘trying to have the last laugh’ as she eyes career change, claims expert

File Footage

Meghan Markle is taking advantage of all the media attention she is getting by turning it into “free press” for her upcoming venture.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, raised eyebrows after she participated in an Instagram reel promoting Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand in which she has financial interests, as an extra.

The former actor made a playful appearance without uttering any words in the advertisement. Instead, she humorously engaged in activities, playfully running around in the background.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions

Speaking on the matter, Kinsey Schofield told GB News, “She is trying to turn all of this media attention into free press for her coffee company.”

“She’s trying to look more likeable and silly and she’s looking like somebody who is trying to be an intern while wearing $400 (£312) sunglasses,” the expert added.

"She’s having a tough year and I think that what you saw in the ad was Meghan the influencer. What else is she capable of doing at this point?

“I think this is Meghan trying to have the last laugh."