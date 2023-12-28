Katie Price is seemingly finding it hard to supervise her five children including an Autistic son, Harvey

Photo Katie Price struggles with motherhood amid money issues

Katie Price seemingly find it hard to look after her brood of five.

The fashion mogul is the mother of five children, Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny.

Not long ago, reports surfaced on the internet that Katie had sent off her eldest son Harvey to college.

For the unversed, the eldest son of the 45-year-old fashion mogul was diagnosed with autism, and so was put under full time supervision at the National Star College in 2021. Moreover, her 21-year-old son suffers from a number of disorders including blindness, septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome and ADHD.

Now, Katie’s youngest daughter Bunny has attracted trouble for the struggling mother by posting a few troubling clips on TikTok.

A while ago, Bunny, who is under 13, started a TikTok account breaking the platform’s age restrictions.

She, even, posted some embarrassing videos about her mother’s struggles with money.

Due to these concerning clips, Katie’s fans reported the three accounts that Bunny had and got them banned.

A source close to Katie spilled to The Sun, "Worried Katie Price fans reported all of the accounts and they're now down. She's been banned - being an unsupervised nine-year-old interacting with adults isn't safe," after which they signed off.