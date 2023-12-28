 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew' branded so 'toxic' even guards can taser him away

Prince Andrew’s reputation has just been bashed by experts

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

File Footage

Prince Andrew has just found himself being bashed by experts for being so toxic even guards are allowed to taser him away from Buckingham Palace balcony.

All of these claims and comments about the current nature of Prince Andrew’s reputation have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation began with Ms Elser referencing King Charles’ failed attempts at relocating Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.

Recalling that Ms Elser said that King Charles seems to have left “a man unequivocally detested by an entire nation to spend his days wandering from grand, silk-walled room to grand silk-walled room getting biscuit crumbs everywhere.”

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “The symbolism of this is just abysmal, of such a famous bit of royal real estate left in the hands of an HRH so toxic that footmen have been given permission to taser him if he goes within 10 feet of the Buckingham Palace balcony.”

“Even the city of York wants nothing to do with him, with councillors last year unanimously voting to withdraw his honorary freedom of the city, which was granted to him in 1987,” she said.

Prior to concluding the conversation Ms Elser also went as far as to say, “The general Buckingham Palace leniency shown towards Andrew beggars belief, such as the fact that at Charles’s coronation, while Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was denied the chance to wear his military uniform, his puffed up uncle was allowed to strut around, preening, in his Order of the Garter robes.”

