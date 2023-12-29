Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled

Experts warn Prince Harry is headed down a one-way road now that his star power has been ‘shut off’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is now seeing his star power switch off instead of ‘dwindle’.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she touched on the events of 2023 and said, “The best thing we can say, as 2023 limps to a close, is, at least nothing caught on fire.”

The reason for this is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their projects.

As the late Queen put it, 30 years ago when their kids separated from their spouses, the year is “not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.”

Whether that be, getting “mocked, dumped, satarised, evicted, spurned by family, dubbed ‘f****** grifters’, and papped relentlessly.”

All in all, Ms Elser believes, “this year has been one that has seen the couple’s star not so much dimmed as having been flicked off at the switch.”