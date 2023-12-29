 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled

Experts warn Prince Harry is headed down a one-way road now that his star power has been ‘shut off’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is now seeing his star power switch off instead of ‘dwindle’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she touched on the events of 2023 and said, “The best thing we can say, as 2023 limps to a close, is, at least nothing caught on fire.”

The reason for this is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their projects.

Read More: Prince Harry ‘has a way back amid comparisons with Prince Andrew

As the late Queen put it, 30 years ago when their kids separated from their spouses, the year is “not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.”

Whether that be, getting “mocked, dumped, satarised, evicted, spurned by family, dubbed ‘f****** grifters’, and papped relentlessly.”

All in all, Ms Elser believes, “this year has been one that has seen the couple’s star not so much dimmed as having been flicked off at the switch.”

Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year
Taylor Swift comes out as 'beacon of hope' for a popular felon
Taylor Swift comes out as 'beacon of hope' for a popular felon
Taylor Swift's brother gets Travis Kelce the sweetest Christmas gift
Taylor Swift's brother gets Travis Kelce the sweetest Christmas gift
Travis Kelce has 'the worst Christmas' amid Taylor Swift romance video
Travis Kelce has 'the worst Christmas' amid Taylor Swift romance
Britney Spears decides to forgive dad Jamie Spears?
Britney Spears decides to forgive dad Jamie Spears?
BLACKPINK reaches dead end with major entertainment agency?
BLACKPINK reaches dead end with major entertainment agency?
King Charles's raw relationship with Camilla exposed by sister-in-law
King Charles's raw relationship with Camilla exposed by sister-in-law