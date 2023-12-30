 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Samuel Moore

Kanye West shares a cryptic post amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors

Kanye West returned to social media with an unseen pic after an alleged 'explosive fight' with wife Bianca Censori

Samuel Moore

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Kanye West, who is the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, seemingly knows how to remain in the spotlight.

As fans will know, the 46-year-old rapper made his way back to social media after temporarily deactivating his account. Reportedly, Kanye decided to take this break when he faced backlash for anti-semitic lyrics in Vultures by netizens.  

Later in the week, Kanye, now known as Ye, issued an apology to the Jewish community for his seemingly anti-semitic behavior and marked his return to Instagram.

Now, a new Instagram pic has been posted by North’s father. 

In the shared snap, he can be seen posing in front of a mirror, but his face is covered with his hand. This caption-less post also sparked speculations about the musician’s seemingly crippling marriage with wife Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, earlier this month, reports of a “huge fight” between the couple surfaced on the internet. 

As per the report of Republic World, “an explosive fight” broke out between the duo because Bianca chose her dress for a party in Dubai and allegedly defied Kanye's restrictions. 

The tipster went on to claim that Bianca also threatened Kanye with divorce following the heated argument.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” a source close to the couple told Daily Mail.

The insider added before signing off, “Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such.”

