Sunday, December 31, 2023
Meghan Markle fans rally against comedian ‘rooting for' Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle's fans aren't happy with comedian Simon Brodkin after he compared the Sussexes with Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle supporters have expressed fury over jokes made by comedian Simon Brodkin pertaining to the Duchess and Prince Harry. 

In a recently uploaded video, Brodkin critiqued the couple's bombshell interview and described rooting for Prince Andrew by comparison.

He said: "Honestly by the time Harry was describing a particular date with Meghan as the night they quote 'pulled the pin on a fun grenade' I actually started rooting for Prince Andrew."

Markle fans were particularly outraged by Brodkin appearing to equate Andrew, who has faced sexual assault allegations, with Harry and Meghan. Twitter users slammed the jokes as "cheap" and unnecessary given the death threats Meghan receives.

On fan wrote: "You know the hate they get is causing Meghan to get death threats, why add to that? All the people in the world you could make the butt of your jokes but you choose cheap jokes about Harry and Meghan."

Another fan said they failed to see the humor, only knowing it was distasteful to mention Andrew in the same context as the Sussexes.

Another added, "I don’t even get the jokes! All I know is to put Andrew in the same sentence as H&M is cheap." 

