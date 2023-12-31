Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room’ over King Charles

 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has just come under fire for doing nothing but stew ‘in his at-home steam room’ for Christmas

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Prince Harry’s bid to stew “in his at-home steam room over his family’s various indignities” has just been called out by experts, all while facing comparisons with the Windsor who worked for Christmas.

The conversation began after Ms Elser started to reference Kate Middleton’s Christmas video with her three kids in her piece for News.com.au.

As well as Prince William's visit to a homeless charity, in time for Christmas as well.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “The narrative they have firmly established is of themselves as being wholly committed to their specific causes and that they are truly in it for the long haul.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face being frozen out of Hollywood in 2024

Referencing all of that, and comparing the Duke of Sussex to the Windsor family, Ms Elser said, “What exactly has Harry been up to this year?”

“His Spare press tour, various outings of a storm-cloud-looking duke propped up on hard chairs being lobbed softball questions by an all-male clutch of interviewers, was over by mid-January.”

At the end of the day, “How long can one man spend stewing in his at-home steam room over his family’s various indignities and slights?”

