Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words'

Prince Harry has just come under fire and gotten urged by experts who showcase his deeds more than his words

Experts have just called out Prince Harry for his bid not to showcase his words when deeds are what count.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she touched on the Duke’s lack luster charity work in 2023.

She was even quoted saying, “It’s not as if the Sussexes have been bearing the heavy burden of their content-making work”.

Especially “with Spotify having lost their number and their current Netflix slate reportedly consisting of only two future shows, according to the controversial book Endgame.”

At the end of the day, “what it comes down to is this: I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s hearts are truly in the right place but to quote the motto of another person who knew a thing or two about rocking the boat, Emmeline Pankhurst, ‘deeds not words’,” she added before signing off.