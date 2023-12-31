Prince Harry's barely worked ‘half a day a month' for the public

Prince Harry has just been bashed for barely working half a day in his entire public life

Claims regarding all of it have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, she touched on the Duke’s work schedule in 2023, and reads, “In a land that does not offer healthcare or the knowledge you won’t be mowed down with an assault rifle while stocking up on Cheez-Whip, comes the fact that employees have no legal entitlement to any paid leave.”

“What must they all make then of California transplant and royal-gone-rogue, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his working schedule?”

“With only a couple of weeks until 2023 is done and dusted, the 39-year-old has undertaken a grand total of 18 days of public charity work.”

Many of the insights have been offered by Archewell’s yearly financial impact reports.

While referencing all findings related to this, Ms Elser said, “according to the events listed on Archewell’s own website plus other public engagements, the duke has undertaken 13 charitable outings this year.”

“If we factor in the seven days of the Invictus Games that he attended, that comes to a total of Harry undertaking public work on a total number of 18 days. Que?”

“This all works out at Harry doing less than one and a half days of public charity work a month.”

She even concluded by saying, “Even if Harry had achieved double or triple these numbers, we are hardly talking about the sort of figures that would be able to comfortably back up that ‘life’ line” that states “my life is charity—always has been, always will be.”