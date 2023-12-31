For some Hollywood celebrities, the year 2023 was more than just red carpets and award shows

A look back at Hollywood babies born in 2023

From surprise announcements to heartwarming Instagram reveals, the year 2023 was more than just glitz & glamor for some celebrities.

Here are seven Hollywood stars who welcomed bundles of joy into their lives this year:

1. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend:

The beloved couple marked their 10 years of marriage with a new born baby after John confirmed at a private concert in January that Chrissy had welcomed their third child.

The 37-year-old cookbook author and the All Of Me hitmaker are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. The pair had also lost their son Jack in September 2020, at 20 weeks gestation.

2. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds:

While keeping it lowkey, the couple officially became a family of six in February.

With her baby bump vanished, Blake shared the news subtly via an Instagram post where she posed with the Deadpool actor and his mom Tammy.

She penned in the caption: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

The couple is parents to three other daughters named James (aged 9), Inez (aged 7), and Betty (aged 4).

3. Paris Hilton & Carter Reum:

It was a happy year for the couple as they welcomed two children via surrogate.

In January, Paris took to her Instagram, announcing the birth of her son Phoenix and wrote: “You are already loved beyond words.”

Ending the year with more good news, the Hilton Hotels heiress once again shared daughter Landon’s birth and wrote on the handle: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

4. Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco:

The Big Bang Theory alum welcomed her first child in April, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Announcing the birth of her daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, Kaley wrote: “3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle!”

5. Al Pacino & Noor AlFallah

Al Pacino welcomed his fourth child with 54 years younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June.

The 83 year-old actor already shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, aged 33, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

6. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child Riot Rose in August. The musical couple revealed the first images of their newborn the following month.

The Sundress rapper, who welcomed his first son with the Fenty mogul in May 2022, spoke with with Complex in November and he referred to his children with Rihanna as "the best collaboration."

7. Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker:

After dodging a crucial health scare, the reality TV star welcomed her first son with Travis Barker.

Kourtney became a mom to Rocky "Thirteen" Barker on November 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they “feel complete after the birth of their son” and “can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing.”