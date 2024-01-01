Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for failing to deliver in Archewell after saying ‘charity’ is his life

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under the radar of experts who are ridiculing his claims of ‘charity work’ given that Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it’ instead, like an accredited builder with a brand-new hammer.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She began the conversation by referencing how badly Archewell’s numbers have dipped this year.

In her piece for News.com.au she referenced it all and said, “The numbers specified in the newly released Archewell financial report are not exactly horn-tooting stuff.”

Read More: Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words

This is because the couple have brought in only $3 million in the last year, from only two donors.

This represents a $16.7 million drop in donations compared to the last.

The expert later also added, “The salt-in-the-wound part comes when we consider that back in the UK, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales are nailing it like two freshly accredited builders with brand-new hammers.”