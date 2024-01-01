 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for failing to deliver in Archewell after saying ‘charity’ is his life

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 01, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under the radar of experts who are ridiculing his claims of ‘charity work’ given that Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it’ instead, like an accredited builder with a brand-new hammer.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She began the conversation by referencing how badly Archewell’s numbers have dipped this year.

In her piece for News.com.au she referenced it all and said, “The numbers specified in the newly released Archewell financial report are not exactly horn-tooting stuff.”

Read More: Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words

This is because the couple have brought in only $3 million in the last year, from only two donors.

This represents a $16.7 million drop in donations compared to the last.

The expert later also added, “The salt-in-the-wound part comes when we consider that back in the UK, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales are nailing it like two freshly accredited builders with brand-new hammers.”

Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Prince Harry paints Archewell as second to the polio vaccine video
Prince Harry paints Archewell as second to the polio vaccine
Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks video
Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks
Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023
Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers video
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident