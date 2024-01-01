 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been living a ‘horrible year'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s horrible year in 2023 has just come under the radar of experts

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 01, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for the ‘horrible year’ they’ve faced in 2023.

Claims such as these have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her revelations have been made in a piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she took a trip down memory lane, in time for the New Years.

Referencing the couple’s experiences in 2023, the expert noted, “This has been the Sussexes’ very own annus horribilis.”

The reason for that is that this time in 2022 the couple was on a red carpet in New York to attend the RFK Foundation’s Ripple of Hope Awards.

Read More: Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room over King Charles

At the time, “Meghan looked dazzling, Harry looked pleased as punch and the fortunes of the House of Sussex could not have looked in more ruddy health! Success, acclaim and vindication all seemed to await them.”

She also went as far as to say, “this time last year, the picture looked diametrically opposite for the couple.”

Mainly due to their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries which had six episodes in total and was created so they could get a “comprehensive opportunity to set out their record of events; to get off their chests how and why things soured so dramatically that they handed in the first royal resignation letter since Edward VIII and Wallis had slunk off to France.”

