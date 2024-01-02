Meghan Markle desperate to find some answers as she writers letter to King Charles, expert

Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon

Meghan Markle reportedly wrote a letter to King Charles as she wants to set up a meeting with him amid her search for some answers.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be keen on having a “one to one” chat session with the monarch so she could ask him why she and Prince Harry are subjected to different rules in Royal family.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean revealed that Meghan wants to discuss with Charles the problems she has faced since marrying into the Royal family.

"Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King,” he revealed, as reported by The Mirror.

The expert added, “She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one to one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy."

"The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."