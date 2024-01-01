King Charles will ‘play the long game’ to reunite with Archie, Lilibet

Expert reveals King Charles plans to reunite with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

King Charles would love to meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but he has no plans of rushing into reconciliation with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The new monarch cannot just ignore the attacks launched at him and the rest of the royal family members by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they exited the royal life.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said King Charles will “play the long game” in order to meet his grandchildren.

He shared Charles’ plans for 2024, while rumours are swirling that Harry and Meghan will be returning to the UK or appear on a reality TV show.

On meeting with Archie and Lilibet, the expert said of Charles, “[He ]will have an eagerness undoubtedly but he also has to take into account what has been happening.”

“I am sure King Charles would love to see Archie and Lilibet. In theory, of course, he would but he will take things as they come and consider all of this with care."