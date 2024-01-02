Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado

Kevin Costner and Jewel have apparently spent new year's eve together amid budding romance

Singer Jewel likely celebrated the new year with her actor boyfriend Kevin Costner based on their separate sightings in Colorado.

Jewel posted from a concert at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride wearing a colorful ensemble and flaunting a ring, fueling relationship rumors with Costner.

Kevin Costner star was spotted in nearby Aspen at the same time, indicating the couple rung in 2024 together in the scenic Rocky Mountain state.

Jewel, 49, looked stylish in a floral silk jacket, white top and coral slacks for her Telluride performance, strumming a blue guitar alongside her little dog making its stage debut.

The two were first reported getting affectionate together in November on a tennis fundraising trip to Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, spending over a week in each other's company.

Richard is friends with both the Yellowstone star and Jewel and has been the matchmaker between the two, per sources. “Richard played matchmaker and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly,” shared an insider.

“They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there."

“They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun,” the tipster added.