Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'

Celine Dion is finding it difficult to get her lost voice as the rare stiff person syndrome disease has seemingly put a pause to her angelic voice.

Well-placed sources revealed My Heart Will Go On hitmaker neurological disease apparently is incurable.

"Sadly, it's doesn't seem to be repairable," the tipster tattled. "whether through surgery or therapy."

Despite the odds, Celine is desperate to hit the stage again, even if she has to perform in a wheelchair.

"Celine would be content to just sit in a chair and sing to entertain her audiences," the source told RadarOnline. "But her voice is just not coming back the way that would allow her to perform or record again."

Insiders revealed the current situation of the Canadian singer, "She has spasms in her vocal cords. She can sing fine — just like you know Celine for a few notes, then a spasm kicks in and throws what she's singing completely out of whack."

In 2022, Celine broke the news to the world that she was diagnosed with a rare disease, which prompted her career to a screeching halt.

