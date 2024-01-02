Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances

Meghan Markle is reportedly angry about Sarah Ferguson getting different treatment from the royals as compared to her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to be frustrated by Sarah Ferguson's frequent television appearances promoting her projects while still affiliated with the royal family.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Meghan believes she and Prince Harry faced different rules that prevented similar work before stepping back from duties.

Taking to his Youtube channel, he said: "The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family. Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."

Ferguson has appeared on shows like This Morning and Loose Women in recent months selling books and taking promotional opportunities as the Duchess of York. Meghan reportedly wants answers from King Charles on the diverging approaches between Ferguson and the Sussexes.

Sean claimed Meghan wants to meet with Charles directly to air her grievances over barriers experienced as a member of the monarchy.

He added: "Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King. She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy."