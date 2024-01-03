Meghan Markle ‘can't make up her mind' about Hollywood projects

Experts warn Meghan Markle’s biggest problem is deciding what to work on next

File Footage

Royal experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s ‘biggest issue’ and chalked it up to being her being indecisive allegedly.



All of these thoughts have been broken down by correspondent Carline Davies in her piece for The Guadian.

She touched on the couple’s possible avenues in 2024 and said, “Walking the red carpet with Hollywood’s elite at Variety magazine’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the social cachet the old Meghan Markle, cast member of TV series Suits, may only have dreamed of.”

Referencing who may take the forefront this year, Ms Davies said, “If 2023 was Prince Harry’s year, 2024 could well see Meghan come to the fore as we await the latest developments for Brand Sussex.”

Read More: Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances

These claims come after Prince Harry released Spare, as well as the Invictus Games and even a privacy court case against the British press.

Not to mention the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame which also brought a lot of controversy towards the British Royal Family.

Before concluding she also laid down the couple’s apparent plans and said, “what the couple seem to be seeking are people to back the kind of projects they want to be linked with.”