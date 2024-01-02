 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'

Meghan Markle warned its ‘imperative’ to ‘end her run of bad luck’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been informed of the grave need to ‘end her run of bad luck’ by making it in 2024.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Sources at Netflix say Archewell have proposals in for scripted content 'across the board'.”

“In addition to the already reported Great Expectations-inspired spin-off, there are TV sitcoms and movie romcoms in the offing.”

Read More: Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances 

The expert also noted, “Maybe Meghan, with the help of seasoned power broker Emanuel, can break through and end her run of bad luck.”

“She is modelling herself on her old boss Bonnie Hammer, an executive at NBC who gave her her big break in Suits.”

Before concluding the expert also said, “But even as she races towards bigger and more lucrative media ventures, her husband's concerns are centred on the environment and mental health.”

King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video
King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024 video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
King Charles urged to abdicate for Prince William, follow in Queen Margrethe footsteps video
King Charles urged to abdicate for Prince William, follow in Queen Margrethe footsteps
Travis Kelce is 'centre' of Taylor Swift's attention
Travis Kelce is 'centre' of Taylor Swift's attention
Ed Sheeran's wife picks up new career amid divorce rumors
Ed Sheeran's wife picks up new career amid divorce rumors
Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift proud and super excited after backlash
Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift proud and super excited after backlash
'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90
'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90