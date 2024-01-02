Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'

Meghan Markle warned its ‘imperative’ to ‘end her run of bad luck’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been informed of the grave need to ‘end her run of bad luck’ by making it in 2024.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Sources at Netflix say Archewell have proposals in for scripted content 'across the board'.”

“In addition to the already reported Great Expectations-inspired spin-off, there are TV sitcoms and movie romcoms in the offing.”

The expert also noted, “Maybe Meghan, with the help of seasoned power broker Emanuel, can break through and end her run of bad luck.”

“She is modelling herself on her old boss Bonnie Hammer, an executive at NBC who gave her her big break in Suits.”

Before concluding the expert also said, “But even as she races towards bigger and more lucrative media ventures, her husband's concerns are centred on the environment and mental health.”