Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationships

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationships have just caused experts to question the existence of their support system.



Insights into all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on things during a candid chat with GB News.

During the course of that conversation Mr Cole referenced the dangers that exist in the lack of familial bond the Sussexes have.

He began by highlighting how similar both Meghan and Harry are when it comes to their relationships, as well as the apparent lack thereof.

On one hand “We have a situation where Meghan is hardly on speaking terms with any member of her family apart from her mother and one niece.

And on the other its Prince Harry who “is on not on speaking terms with any member of the royal family apart from Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

For those unversed these reports have come in around the same time as Ms Angela Levin’s claims about the Sussex’s second memoir.

She took to X to share these views and wrote, “Will Meghan really write her memoir. If it's full of moans and recollections that may vary, people could be even more fed up with her.”