Kanye West is in hot waters for posting 'inappropriate' pics of his current wife Bianca Censori, who is dubbed as 'Kim 2.0'

Photo: Kanye West to turn Bianca into Kim 2.0 amid ‘lewd’ pics controversy

Kanye West seemingly has not gotten over his former wife Kim Kardashian as he attempts to turn Bianca into Kim’s 'dupe.'

As fans will know, the controversial rapper attracted new backlash when he posted a montage of NSFW pictures of Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori.

On Tuesday, the father of North took to his Instagram and shared a montage of three pictures of wife Bianca.

A click from the carousel of ‘inappropriate’ photos was captioned: “No pants this year.”

Doing so, the Vultures crooner seemed to show off Bianca Censori, who donned a black thong and an explicit fur top revealing the front of her body in.

Netizens were quick to rush into the comments section of this post and slammed the musician for posting these sultry images publicly.

A large number of Instagram users could not help but find Bianca a carbon copy of the American socialite, Kim Kardashian.

One user penned, “She is Kim 2.0”

A second joked, “Kanye made his own Kim in lab”

“Carti thinking what we all thinking ‘is that Kim?’” another mocked.











It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first Bianca Censori was dubbed as “the dupe of Kim.” Bianca was also called the spitting image of the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian by netizens last year when the couple tied the knot.