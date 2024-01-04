 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story

Prince Harry appears to view Prince William as the only villain in his story

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, January 04, 2024

File Footage

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has only one view of Prince William and that is as his ‘villain’.

Claims of this nature, regarding the inner workings of Prince Harry’s relationships have been shared by Rebecca English.

According to a report by OK magazine, the expert weighed in on everything.

She began by referencing the claims made in Spare and categorized them as being incredibly ‘damaging’.

According to Ms English, “We thought it might be the King and the Queen who were the villains of the piece, but it actually turned out to be his older brother.”

Read More: Prince Harry 'soaked in sweat' as Prince William made fun of his 'anxiety'

Before Spare, and even their respective marriages, Ms English feels, “They did everything together, so to see that explode once and for all so nastily was actually really sad to see.”

One of the most explosive revelations in Spare, for those still unversed, was insights into an ‘explosive’ fight between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Other instances include Prince Harry making fun of Prince William’s “balding head” as well as not ever liking Meghan Markle, even before his wedding. 

