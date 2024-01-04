Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against taking their relationships for granted as they are ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread’ with Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about their relationships and their current state.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

He started the conversation by saying, “It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece.”

Because “Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them.”

“Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the Royal Family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle.”

Mr Cole later one on to ad,, “It is difficult to see how those relationships are going to be mended without some apologies on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Because “they are showing no signs of that,” at the moment, he also added before signing off.