‘Deadpool 3' lands legendary ‘X-Men' hero in film?

Fans might see Charles Xavier or Professor X in Deadpool 3 as the actor Patrick Stewart is teasing about a cameo.



In a chat with the Happy Sad Confused, the host told the veteran star, “I’m going to guess that I might see Patrick Stewart in a Deadpool-Wolverine movie.”

To which, the 83-year-old said, “It has come up, there’s been a process,” noting, “But the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know…”

Teasing the fans, Patrick said, “I have every confidence he’s still around,” referring to his character's death in Doctor Strange 2.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Star Trek actor let out disappointment at his much-talked about cameo in the previous Marvel film.

“I was alone,” he revealed that he completed Multiverse of Madness shooting alone sans co-actors.

He continued, “In the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same [solo] experience; they were shot on their own."

Noting, "It was frustrating and disappointing, but that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”