Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's friends hope they last forever

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's loved ones want them to stay together forever

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces friends hope they last forever
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's friends hope they last forever

Friends and families of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have noticed the romance surge between the pair as they wished their spark should continue uninterrupted.

The power couple are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The tipster tattled, "They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."

"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around," the bird chirped.

The source continued, "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

In the meantime, Taylor and Travis have been dominating the headlines, especially since they have public their relationship.

