Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan received scathing comments for one of his sci-fi movies by his Peloton instructor

Photo: Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as a waste of time

Christopher Nolan receives criticism for one of his sci-fi movies.

As fans will know, Christopher Nolan recently bagged the award for best director for his hit movie Oppenheimer at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

While accepting this award, Nolan admitted that he ‘never’ reads reviews of his movies because film directors have a "complex emotional relationship" with critics.

Right after this, Nolan revealed how his Peloton instructor regarded one of his works as 'a total waste of time and money.'

“I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval workout. I’m dying,” Nolan began.

“The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Has anyone else seen this? Because that’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again.’” the Oscar-nominated director added.

The film in question was disclosed to be Nolan's Tenet, as per the report of NBC News.

Later, the same Peleton instructor, Jenn Sherman, responded to Nolan’s acceptance speech through her Instagram and said, "I may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in 'Tenet,'"before noting, "But I have seen 'Oppenheimer' twice, and that's six hours of my life that I don't ever want to give back,"after which she signed off.