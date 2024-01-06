Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her comparisons with Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori

Photo: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye’s hypocritical attitude with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian appears to slam Kanye West for his "odd" behaviour with Bianca Censori.

Earlier in the week, the Vultures crooner posted risque images of his current wife Bianca Censori on his Instagram account.

In response to his controversial posts, fans noted that Kanye was seemingly trying to convert the Australian Yeezy designer into ‘a dupe of Kim Kardashian.’

Additionally, a video from Keeping Up with The Kardashians resurfaced on the internet in which Kanye was attacking Kim for ‘showing too much of her body.’

Now, the mother of North West appears to be supporting Bianca Censori against her ex-husband's hypocritical behaviour, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

An insider close to Kim says, “Everyone wants Kim to be appalled that Bianca is dressing like her and copying her style, but it is not the case.”

The source continued to spill the beans and said, “Kim actually does think that Bianca looks like her,” adding, “What Kim does find slightly odd is that the whole time she was with Kanye, he was all about her covering up. He wanted her to not show any skin and tone down her s** appeal.”

Kim Kardashian also seemingly called out Kanye West for dominating Bianca Censori’s fashion choices.

“Kanye is now doing the opposite for Bianca and he wants her to wear nothing and ramp up her s** appeal,” the insider claimed.

The source close to the Kardashian family also confessed,“But there is no bad blood towards Bianca from Kim who is believed to be on good terms with the architectural designer.”

“Bianca treats their kids very well and the kids seem to have much love for her,” adding, “This is what is most important to Kim. At the end of the day, Kanye is happy and is not interfering in Kim's life,” after which the source signed off.