Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement

Olivia Rodrigo is seemingly feeling over the moon for her six nominations at Grammy Awards of 2024.

The Bad Idea Right songstress recently appeared at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was held in Los Angeles.

At this event, a representative from People asked Olivia Rodrigo about her six nominations in the 2024’s Grammy Awards.

In response to this, the 20-year-old disclosed that she was overjoyed when she came to know about this “honour”.

Olivia exclaimed, "Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way."

After this, the Americans singer and songwriter expressed her sincere gratitude to the music industry and said, "I'm very grateful."

However, the singing sensation did not forget her fellow nominees in her ecstasy for the big night, which took place on 5th January 2024.

She told the outlet that having her pals by her side was “half the fun.”

"Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love," the singer also added.

"Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited. I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love," the doting friend concluded.