The final request of Derek Draper has been revealed by his wife and English TV presenter Kate Garraway

Photo: Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed

Derek Draper last request before his tragic death has left the world heartbroken.

As per the findings of People, Derek urged his children to "look after" their mother Kate Garraway before leaving the world.

As fans will know, Derek Draper shared two children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy, with his wife Kate Garraway, who is a popular TV presenter.

According to the English journalist, Kate, while waiting for an ambulance in March 2020, Draper called his children and said, “You're the best children anybody could ever have asked for.”

After hailing his children for staying with him through thick and thin, the author of Life Support advised, “Look after Mum, be good for her."

Earlier in June 2020, Garraway also heaped praise for her ‘heroic’ children for the 'loving' bond they shared with their struggling father.

Then, the proud mother told BBC Radio 2, “He isn't really able to speak at the moment so he can't tell him off, I have to be the bad guy!”

She continued and professed, “They are besides themselves to have him home. They are my heroes.”

“They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him. In a way that grownups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Derek’s tragic death was announced by his wife Kate Garraway on Friday via her Instagram. The former Labour Party adviser died at the age of 56 after battling COVID-19, which was followed by a heart attack in December 2023.