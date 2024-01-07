 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'

Prince William is against forgiving uncle Prince Andrew

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Prince William very clear Prince Andrew cannot be trusted
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'

Prince William is reportedly against uncle Prince Andrew to be invited back into the Royal Fold.

The Prince of Wales does not want to forgive the Duke of York in order to sustain the royal family name.

A source told the Mirror: “William was very clear that, in his view, Andrew can not be trusted.

"There are investigations and revelations emerging in the cases brought by Epstein’s victims.

They added: "This will haunt Andrew and the family forever. In William’s view, Andrew should have no role with the family at all."

They said: "Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter."

