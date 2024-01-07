Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have been dating for more than a year

Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world

US singer and actress Halle Bailey has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend DDG, she announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Little Mermaid actress, 23 also disclosed the name of the baby boy.

Halle Bailey shared a photo of her hand holding that of a tiny hand with a gold bracelet etched with the name "Halo."

She said in the caption of the post, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..

“Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you.”



Halle never confirmed before she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

Bailey and beau DDG have been dating for more than a year and made their romance public in March 2022.