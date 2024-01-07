 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have been dating for more than a year

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world

US singer and actress Halle Bailey has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend DDG, she announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Mermaid actress, 23 also disclosed the name of the baby boy.

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024

Halle Bailey shared a photo of her hand holding that of a tiny hand with a gold bracelet etched with the name "Halo."

She said in the caption of the post, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..

“Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you.”

Halle never confirmed before she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

Bailey and beau DDG have been dating for more than a year and made their romance public in March 2022.

