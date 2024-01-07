Selena Gomez misses Nicola Peltz Beckham as the duo was not together on 2024 New Year's Eve

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024

Selena Gomez is missing best pal Nicola Peltz Beckham, especially as the duo were not together on this New Year's Eve compared to the last one.



Remembering their 2023 celebrations eve, the Ice Cream singer posted a sweet photo of them on Instagram Story, captioning the snap, "Miss you."

In another post, the pop icon heaped praise on her 28-year-old friend’s upcoming directorial debut Lola after re-sharing her post, "Proud friend."





"???????????????? comes out feb 9 ???????? and my trailer drops next week ????????. So excited to share it with you all — this film is my whole heart. I hope you enjoy ????????," the Transformers actress captioned.

In 2022, Selena and Nicola met at the Academy Museum Gala -- and the pair's friendship blossomed since.



Per the reports, the duo were last spotted at the same event on Dec. 3.

