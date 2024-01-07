 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Why Taylor Swift's 'hardcore' fans will turn their back on her?

Taylor Swift left her mark on 2023 with several records and her billion-dollar Eras Tour

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Taylor Swift can anger fans by making one wrong statement
Taylor Swift can anger fans by making 'one wrong statement'

PR experts believe that Taylor Swift can upset her fans by making "one wrong statement."

The 34 year-old singer had a great 2023 as she broke several records and embarked on her billion-dollar Eras Tour. However, her success can be threatened by a wrong opinion on any prevailing issue.

PR guru Andy Barr told the Mirror, "Taylor Swift has the world at her feet right now and looks like an unstoppable media machine. The only risk she could face in 2024 is upsetting those who have helped her get there i.e. The Swifties."

He noted: "Whilst they are a dedicated and loyal fanbase, I think it is ok to label them as being a bit hardcore. They seem to move as one. A connected, powerful group that has almost become a movement, and they are known for being a bit sensitive at times."

Andy further warned the Lover hitmaker that "one wrong statement" could make the fanbase turn on her, “In footballing terms they feel a bit like the 'ultras' that you see supporting European teams. Crazily loyal to their team, but also ready to explode at any moment."

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's reunion?
Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's reunion?
King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?
King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?
Bianca Censori 'regrets' Kanye West's recent social media pictures
Bianca Censori 'regrets' Kanye West's recent social media pictures
Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback
Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle's mother moves in with royals
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle's mother moves in with royals
King Charles 'very upset' about Lilibet, Archie video
King Charles 'very upset' about Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would love to have 'third child' as Doria Ragland moves in with royals? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would love to have 'third child' as Doria Ragland moves in with royals?
Lindsay Lohan makes first public appearance with son Luai
Lindsay Lohan makes first public appearance with son Luai
Margot Robbie speaks out on THAT 'Saltburn' scene video
Margot Robbie speaks out on THAT 'Saltburn' scene
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday video
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'