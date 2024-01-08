Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her musical career

Ariana Grande seemingly announces a musical comeback after confirming her newest album last year

Photo: Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her music career

Ariana Grande is seemingly all set to release the first single of her newest album.

Taking to her Instagram, the 30-year-old songstress dropped a major update about her newest single called “yes,and?”, as per the findings of Metro UK.

Sharing to her 380 million followers, the alleged girlfriend of Ethan Slater penned, “yes, and? 1.12.”

This comes after the Wicked actress wrapped 2023 with big confessions in an emotional post.

In the post in question, she reflected on the outgoing year and called it one of the most "transformative, challenging, yet happiest and special" periods of her life.

"There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings," accepting, "I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment," the Positions hitmaker added.

In addition to this, Ariana seemingly confirmed her new album when she shared a number of behind-the-scenes images and videos of herself at work with her partners, simply writing, “See you soon" in one of her Instagram posts from last year.