Monday, January 08, 2024
Billie Eilish dances with Andrew Scott during Golden Globe win celebration

Billie Eilish and Andrew Scott had a proper celebration of the singer's Golden Globe win for 'What Was I Made For? '

Monday, January 08, 2024

Billie Eilish celebrated her Golden Globes win with actor Andrew Scott at the Spago restaurant in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish and Andrew were snapped as they left the restaurant, looking giddy while dancing and skipping their way to their car.

The Bellyache singer and the Sherlock star wore the same outfits they donned to the awards ceremony, with Andrew sporting a white suit and Billie a black blazer and a brown skirt.

At the 81st Golden Globes, Billlie bagged Best Original Song award for What Was I Made For? and headed to the stage with her brother Finneas O'Connell, whom she thanked dearly during her acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much to the Golden Globes, I was not expecting this in this moment,” said Billie as she accepted the honor. “Thank you to my brother Finneas, you're the reason I am who I am.”

She continued: “I wanna thank Greta and Noah for making this incredible film, I want to thank Margot for being the Margot we know and love I want to thank Mattel, and Interscope, my label, and Dark Room, and my incredible team, my managers and my mom. My mom, and my dad, and my brother again.”

The 22-year-old crooner went on to reflect on the experience of writing the emotional song: “It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. And writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.”

“A year later, and here we are, and it's really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky and grateful,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first Golden Globe Billie Eilish has won, she previously won in the Best Original Song category for her song No Time To Die.

