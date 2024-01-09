Taylor Swift's joke apparently did not dampen Golden Globes ratings as it raked in double numbers from last year

Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke

The 2024 Golden Globes is making headlines for all good (wrong) reasons. Though the award show has raked in top ratings in years -- the critics have slammed the host Jo Koy's monologue, which featured a Taylor Swift joke -- that seemingly did not amuse her.



Compared to last year, the latest award ceremony stint on CBS shot up 50% in viewership after it drew in 9.4 million viewers.

In the meantime, the host comedian reacted to his much-talked joke where he took a humourous jab at the Carolina hitmaker frequently attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL matches.

"I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL," he told GMA3.

Jo continued, "I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”