Martin Scorsese updates fans about upcoming project ‘Jesus’ sharing that a key portion of the film is complete

Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work

Martin Scorsese has updated fans about his much-anticipated film Jesus, saying the movie’s screenplay is complete and will run for 80 minutes.



During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Oscar winner said, “I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion.”



Martin previously told Jesuit magazine, “I responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.”

Though, reportedly there are no distributors attached to the movie. Meanwhile, the screenplay is derived from Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus.

In the meantime, Martin's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon has a 206-minute long runtime -- and for that, the filmmaker credited his fellow director Ari Aster.

"I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster's 'Midsommar' or 'Beau Is Afraid,'" he told The Irish Times.

He added, "The pacing of those films goes back to the B films of Val Lewton, Jacques Tourneur's 'Cat People' or 'I Walked With a Zombie.' Just going a little slower, a little quieter."