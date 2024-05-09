Ozzy Osbourne revealed his 'most favourite' guitarist

Ozzy Osbourne opened up about the guitarist that he loves the most.

The metal singer, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, declared in an earlier chat from 2019 that Randy Rhoads was “the most musically trained” guitarist.

As per the findings of Loud Wire, the husband of Sharon Osbourne said at that time, "If I had to say which one of the guitar players you'd rather work with, who was the most musically trained, it was Randy.”

He went on to explain, “Because he could write, he could read, he could play, he taught at his mother's school and he had patience with me."

"And he would work with me, as opposed to me having to work on top of what he put down. It was fun!" he also gushed in the resurfaced interview.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Randy, originally named Randall William Rhoads, was a prominent American guitarist and the co-founder band Quiet Riot.

Randy also served as the co-songwriter for Ozzy Osbourne's first two solo albums 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz and 1981’s Diary of a Madman, reported Wikipedia.