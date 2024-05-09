Release date for new ‘The Lord of The Rings' movie revealed

Release date for the first movie in the new ‘The Lord of The Rings’ movie series has been revealed

Release date for the first movie in the new ‘The Lord of The Rings’ movie series has been revealed

Release date for the new The Lord of The Rings adaptation has been revealed and it's not that far.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has announced that the first of the new movies will come out in 2026, with the team being in early stages of script writing. He also revealed that the movies will feature “storylines yet to be told.”

The original trilogy, which was directed by Peter Jackson, starred Elijah Wood in the lead role of hobbit Frodo Baggins, who inherits the Ring of Power from Bilbo Baggins. Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan played Frodo’s friends Samwise "Sam" Gamgee, Peregrin "Pippin" Took, and Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck.

Other members of the ensemble cast included Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Christopher Lee, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, and Sean Bean.

The trilogy also led to a prequel trilogy, which was based on J. R. R. Tolkien's 1937 novel The Hobbit, and explored the adventurous story of Bilbo Baggins. Both trilogies went on to make $3 billion each, with fans worldwide.

Zaslav is returning to the The Lord of The Rings franchise with longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.