Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Emmy troubles

Ryan Reynolds clutches a defected Emmy in an Instagram story, owing to Jackman

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Reynolds and McElhenney's co-produced Welcome to Wrexham, shared a glimpse of the Welsh football club. The docuseries recently won big at the Emmy Awards, but the actors couldn't physically attend the prestigious award ceremony.

For their acceptance speech, the stars headed to Instagram posts with a video that began with Rob expressing his gratitude about the achievement and acknowledging he has 'many people to thank'. 

But before the producer could've moved any further with his speech, he was intercepted by Reynolds, who had a Deadpool mask on and a broken Emmy in hand. 

“Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf,” he said at the time.

The video posted by both Wrexham owners exhibited gratitude and humor, but Reynolds had some more behind-the-scenes stories to share.

The actor and film producer shared another update on his Instagram story later on as well that read, “In order to accept the Emmys for Welcome to Wrexham, I needed to borrow someone else’s, Of course I called Hugh. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t sure if he had an Emmy”. 

“Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?’ It isn’t. It’s broken. I love this man.” he added.

Ryan explained that the award was already broken when he borrowed it from his friend, and that the globe that was supposed to be attached, was hanging from its arms.

