Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Selena Gomez announces social media break after Golden Globes drama

Selena Gomez announced she will be taking a break from social media after making headlines over her gossip session with bestie Taylor Swift and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

The Only Murders in the Building star remained in news over what seemed like a gossip about Kylie Jenner stopping her beau, Timothee Chalamet, from taking a picture with Gomez.

Dismissing the speculation, Gomez commented under a report by E! News of the incident, writing, “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip

“Not that that’s anyone business,” she added.

She then shared a story of her boyfriend Benny Blanco having a playful moment with two young children on her Instagram account.

“I’m off social media for a while," Gomez wrote. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Gomez recently took a break from social media during the last months of 2023, saying, “my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world."

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she added at the time. "Violence needs to be stopped for good."

